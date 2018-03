ROOKS COUNTY — A small earthquake shook portions of northwest Kansas early Saturday. The quake just after 3 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately 14 miles northeast of Plainville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the first quake reported in Kansas since a 3.4 quake near South Hutchinson on March 8.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday quake, according to the Rooks County Sheriff’s office.