Sunday Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. East southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday
Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70.