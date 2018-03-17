Sunday Weather

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. East southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.