Saturday Sports Headlines – No. 1 goes down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned the sports world by pulling off the most surprising upset in college basketball history, trouncing Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament.

The Retrievers secured their underdog legacy in sports lore, alongside Buster Douglas, the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team and Joe Namath’s Jets.

Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 in the regular season, including 20-1 in ACC competition.

UMBC now plays Kansas State Sunday with a chance to move on to the round of 16.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ninth-seeded Florida State has lots of guys who can score, and the Seminoles used that depth to win their fourth straight NCAA Tournament opener. Mfiondu Kabengele scored 14 points, and Florida State beat No. 8 seed Missouri 67-54 in the West Region. Florida State will play No. 1 seed Xavier in the second round. A total of 10 Seminoles scored at least two points apiece _ by halftime _ as they wore out Missouri, which had only eight healthy players available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Barry Brown scored 18 points and ninth-seeded Kansas State posted a 69-59 wire-to-wire victory over No. 8 Creighton despite playing without leading scorer Dean Wade. Mike McGuirl added 17 points and Kamau Stokes had 11 as the Wildcats won a first-round NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2012. Wade had been expected to play after suffering a stress fracture in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, but never got on the floor.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jon Elmore scored 27 points and Jarrod West hit a huge 3-pointer with three minutes left to help No. 13 seed Marshall topple fourth-seeded Wichita State 81-75 in the East Region. The Thundering Herd also got big shots down the stretch from Ajdin Penava and C.J. Burks to win in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1987.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs found their veteran backup for quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, signing former Dolphins and Jaguars starter Chad Henne to a two-year contract. Mahomes is poised to take over the starting job after Alex Smith was traded to Washington.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) – Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer embraced, just like they did as Kansas city teammates. Moustakas made his spring training debut after returning to the Royals and hit a two-run single off Chris Young in a 12-4 win over San Diego. Hosmer, who left to sign with San Diego, hit a two-run homer off Kelvim Herrera.