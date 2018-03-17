More measles confirmed at Kansas child center

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Johnson County Health Department says eight measles cases have been confirmed in the eastern Kansas county.

The department said Thursday that seven of the cases were reported at a child care facility. The other case was associated with the center but was seen at a doctor’s office and is being investigated to determine if the child was the source of the exposure.

The department said three of the cases reported were in children less than a year old, who are too young to be vaccinated against the disease.

The affected children and others who may have come in contact with them will be barred from the center for 21 days following the last exposure to the disease.

Johnson County is part of the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area.