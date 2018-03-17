Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, March 19, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the March 12, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of March 5, 2018, and ending March 19, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. DONATION: Hoisington Girl Scouts – Golden Belt Veterans Memorial:

-The Hoisington Girl Scouts, Troop 11126, are making a donation to the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial. Commissioner Kenny Schremmer asked that the girls attend a Commission meeting and present the monies in person. Heather Depperschmidt and Ginny Axman, Group Leaders, will introduce the Scouts to the Commission.

C. GOLDEN BELT VETERANS MEMORIAL: Project Update:

-Barton County is currently in the process of working on the next two stones for

the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial. Stone III has 82 lines available. Side One of

Stone IV was purchased by the Hoisington VFW 7428 when it closed. All

donated lines have been used. Side Two will be for general use. Mick Lang,

Memorial Parks Advisory Committee, will provide details.

D. NORTHERN NATURAL GAS: Update:

-Greg Alexander, Northern Natural Gas, will provide an update on the natural

gas pipelines in Barton County.

E. MEMORIAL PARKS: Mowing Services Proposal:

-The County accepted proposals for mowing at the two County-owned

Memorial Parks until 2:00 pm, February 28, 2018. Per the bid form, both Memorial

Parks must be mowed and kept trimmed to maintain a grass height no higher

than 3”, with special consideration for holidays. It is anticipated the mowing

will be required from April to October, 2018. There is also an option for renewal

after the first year. Monies have been included in the Cemetery Budget for this

anticipated expense. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide

details.

F. DISTRICT CORONER: Appointment of Special Deputy Coroner:

-Under the procedures outlined by Kansas Statutes and by Resolution 2006-11, A

Resolution Establishing District Coroner Procedures, Dr. Edward Jones requests

the appointment of Special Deputy Coroners. Special Deputies, appointed for

one-year calendar terms, do not have the necessary credentials to be a deputy

coroner, but generally have a medical background. Dr. Jones has requested

that Scott Fleming, Hoisington EMS Director, be appointed. Phil Hathcock,

Operations Director, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

MARCH 19, 2018

9:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk. Included will be a discussion of the

Resolutions associated with the proposed Fire District in the Hoisington area.

10:00 a.m. – Bids received for the 2018 Cold Mix Asphalt project – Darren

Williams, County Works Director

10:15 a.m. – Job Fest – Karen Neuforth, Job Fest Committee

10:30 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

10:45 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Dena Popp,

Communications Director, is scheduled for March 22, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, March 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.