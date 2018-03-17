Kansas man held on $100K bond on child sex allegations

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex allegations.

On Thursday, members of the Junction City / Geary County SWAT executed a search warrant at a home in the 8000 Block of Nelson Road, according to Police Captain Trish Giordano.

Police arrested Samuel Ruggero, 43, on suspicion of Aggravated Indecent Liberties of a Child.

He is being held on a bond of $100,000 at the Geary County Detention Center.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department, Grandview Plaza Police and the KBI High Risk Warrant Team assisted with the warrant and activities leading up to the execution of the warrant.