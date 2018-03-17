Kan. officer responding to burglary involved in truck crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Wichita Police officer.

Just before 11p.m. Friday, a Wichita police department officer responded to a burglary in progress call at a business near Central and Washington in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The officer was driving southbound on Broadway. A truck driven by a 71-year-old man pulled out onto Broadway from Pine Street. The vehicles collided.

The truck driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The officer sustained minor injuries. Davidson did not released names of the drivers.