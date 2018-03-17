Jessica Milsap joins MPIRE Realty Group

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend’s real estate brokerage, MPIRE Realty Group, is pleased to welcome licensed Realtor Jessica Milsap to their team.

“We are proud to have Jessica join our team,” says Aaron Andrews, Broker for MPIRE Realty Group. “Jessica will be a great addition. She brings a great attitude towards serving customers in real estate that follows our core values: Honesty, Integrity, Education, and Service to others.”

Jessica is a Great Bend native. Prior to joining MPIRE Realty Group she was with Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate. Jessica is currently serving in the community as a Great Bend Chamber Ambassador, and an active member of Barton County Young Professionals. She also serves on the Giving Tuesday Committee through the Golden Belt Community Foundation.

“I am very excited to continue my real estate career with MPIRE Realty Group. I look forward to providing the same professional service for all of your real estate needs.”