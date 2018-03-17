Chiefs sign free agent quarterback Chad Henne

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that the club has signed free agent quarterback Chad Henne.

“Chad has been in this league a long time and has a tremendous feel for the game,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “His experiences and knowledge will be valuable to our quarterback room, and on top of that, he has the physical tools to step in if needed.”

“We’re happy to add Chad to our offense,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s been a consistent veteran player in this league and we look forward to what he will bring to our quarterback room.”

Henne (6-3, 222) has played in 67 games (53 starts) in 10 NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2012-17) and Miami Dolphins (2008-11).

His career numbers include 1,159 completions on 1,956 attempts (59.3%) for 12,931 yards with 58 touchdowns and 63 interceptions (75.5 rating).

He originally entered the NFL as a second-round selection (57th overall) of the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft. The West Lawn, Pennsylvania, native, played collegiately at Michigan.