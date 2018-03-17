Celebrate National Nutrition Month in March

March is one of my favorite months for a couple of reasons. I love Springs’ warmer temperatures and the chance to get out and enjoy a walk or bike ride. I also look forward to sharing my passion about healthy eating during March because it is noted as National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme is “Go Further with Food” and what better way is there to fuel the fun than with fresh fruits and vegetables?

National Nutrition Month, created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, puts valuable and credible nutrition information at our fingertips. The focus is always to encourage people to make informed choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits.

Sometimes it can be tough to know exactly where to start; there are so many messages in the news and some messages contradict what was reported by a different source on a different day. One thing I have always appreciated with my connection to K-State Research and Extension is that I have access to up-to-date research based information at the click of a mouse.

The past month I have shared the Fact Sheet I wrote titled, “Healthy Cooking Styles” several different places. The good news is there are a couple more opportunities to catch this free educational program. Tuesday, April 3, at noon, join me at the Cottonwood Extension Office in Hays for “Healthy Cooking Styles.” The following week, Monday, April 9, I will be presenting the same information in Wilson at 5:30 p.m. I will also be making a recording of this program which will be aired as an Extension Ed Talk next month. All of the Extension Ed Talks can be found as links on our Cottonwood Extension District web site.

The fact sheet highlights five different cooking styles that focus on creating tasty and healthy grain and vegetable dishes. I love showing class participants how easy it is to accomplish these different cooking styles. Too often I hear speakers say how hard it is to eat healthy. In my mind it’s not hard at all. And the health benefits you will notice by incorporating more whole grains and vegetables into your daily menus will keep you motivated. Many people with heart disease, diabetes, cancer and various autoimmune diseases have been able to alleviate their symptoms by eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, and consuming fewer solid and added fats, added sugars and refined grains.

If you would like a copy of the fact sheet “Healthy Cooking Styles” simply drop by either the Extension offices in Great Bend or Hays or look for it on the KSRE web site, following the link to the bookstore. The publication number is: MF3350.

Donna Krug is the Family & Consumer Science Agent and District Director for the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend Office. You may reach her at: (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu