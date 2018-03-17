Barton County takes a dip in State Health Rankings

Barton County dropped from 58th to 67th in the just released State Health Rankings by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The 9th annual study measures premature death rates, quality of life, health habits, and access to health care. Here’s Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.

The county rankings provide a revealing snapshot of how health is influenced by where we live, learn, work, and play and provide a starting point for change in communities. Schneider says that the number one problem affecting health in Barton County remains the number of people living in poverty.

Area counties that improved their ranking included Russell County who went from 36th to 17th; Rush County from 45th to 41st; and Pawnee County from 86th to 76th out of the 103 Kansas County that were ranked by the Foundation.

Other area counties dropped including Stafford County who fell from 22nd to 37th, Ellsworth from 14th to 30th; Ness from 40th to 69th; Edwards from 70th to 81st and Rice County from 75th to 83rd.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is based out of New Jersey and provides the health rankings to every state.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Kansas County Rankings (Last year’s rank in ())

1 Johnson

2 Wabaunsee

3 Riley

4 Nemaha

5 Pottawatomie

6 Scott

7 Gray

8 McPherson

9 Ellis (8)

10 Jefferson

11 Ottawa

12 Doniphan

13 Jackson

14 Thomas

15 Trego

16 Miami

17 Russell (36)

18 Morris

19 Marion

20 Meade

21 Hodgeman

22 Leavenworth

23 Douglas

24 Coffey

25 Stevens

26 Logan

27 Harvey

28 Marshall

29 Gove

30 Ellsworth (14)

31 Saline

32 Mitchell

33 Kearny

34 Comanche

35 Washington

36 Franklin

37 Stafford (22)

38 Haskell

39 Kiowa

40 Kingman

41 Rush (45)

42 Greeley

43 Dickinson

44 Butler

45 Graham

46 Grant

47 Rooks

48 Osage

49 Pratt (51)

50 Sheridan

51 Cloud

52 Finney

53 Lincoln

54 Lane

55 Decatur

56 Norton

57 Anderson

58 Brown

59 Cheyenne

60 Ford

61 Shawnee

62 Sumner

63 Geary

64 Seward

65 Wichita

66 Lyon

67 Barton (58)

68 Chase

69 Ness (40)

70 Clay

71 Barber

72 Sedgwick

73 Jewell

74 Elk

75 Atchison

76 Pawnee (86)

77 Reno

78 Cherokee

79 Smith

80 Rawlins

81 Edwards (70)

82 Crawford

83 Rice (75)

84 Allen

85 Neosho

86 Hamilton

87 Sherman

88 Phillips

89 Harper

90 Chautauqua

91 Linn

92 Clark

93 Bourbon

94 Greenwood

95 Cowley

96 Montgomery

97 Osborne

98 Wilson

99 Wyandotte

100 Woodson

101 Labette

102 Morton

103 Republic

NR Stanton

NR Wallace