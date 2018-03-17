Barton County takes a dip in State Health Rankings

Barton County dropped from 58th to 67th in the just released State Health Rankings by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The 9th annual study measures premature death rates, quality of life, health habits, and access to health care. Here’s Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.
Shelly Schneider Audio
The county rankings provide a revealing snapshot of how health is influenced by where we live, learn, work, and play and provide a starting point for change in communities. Schneider says that the number one problem affecting health in Barton County remains the number of people living in poverty.
Shelly Schneider Audio
Area counties that improved their ranking included Russell County who went from 36th to 17th; Rush County from 45th to 41st; and Pawnee County from 86th to 76th out of the 103 Kansas County that were ranked by the Foundation.
Other area counties dropped including Stafford County who fell from 22nd to 37th, Ellsworth from 14th to 30th; Ness from 40th to 69th; Edwards from 70th to 81st and Rice County from 75th to 83rd.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is based out of New Jersey and provides the health rankings to every state.
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Kansas County Rankings (Last year’s rank in ())
1 Johnson
2 Wabaunsee
3 Riley
4 Nemaha
5 Pottawatomie
6 Scott
7 Gray
8 McPherson
9 Ellis (8)
10 Jefferson
11 Ottawa
12 Doniphan
13 Jackson
14 Thomas
15 Trego
16 Miami
17 Russell (36)
18 Morris
19 Marion
20 Meade
21 Hodgeman
22 Leavenworth
23 Douglas
24 Coffey
25 Stevens
26 Logan
27 Harvey
28 Marshall
29 Gove
30 Ellsworth (14)
31 Saline
32 Mitchell
33 Kearny
34 Comanche
35 Washington
36 Franklin
37 Stafford (22)
38 Haskell
39 Kiowa
40 Kingman
41 Rush (45)
42 Greeley
43 Dickinson
44 Butler
45 Graham
46 Grant
47 Rooks
48 Osage
49 Pratt (51)
50 Sheridan
51 Cloud
52 Finney
53 Lincoln
54 Lane
55 Decatur
56 Norton
57 Anderson
58 Brown
59 Cheyenne
60 Ford
61 Shawnee
62 Sumner
63 Geary
64 Seward
65 Wichita
66 Lyon
67 Barton (58)
68 Chase
69 Ness (40)
70 Clay
71 Barber
72 Sedgwick
73 Jewell
74 Elk
75 Atchison
76 Pawnee (86)
77 Reno
78 Cherokee
79 Smith
80 Rawlins
81 Edwards (70)
82 Crawford
83 Rice (75)
84 Allen
85 Neosho
86 Hamilton
87 Sherman
88 Phillips
89 Harper
90 Chautauqua
91 Linn
92 Clark
93 Bourbon
94 Greenwood
95 Cowley
96 Montgomery
97 Osborne
98 Wilson
99 Wyandotte
100 Woodson
101 Labette
102 Morton
103 Republic
NR Stanton
NR Wallace