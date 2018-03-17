5-year-old Kansas boy missing for one month

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to ask the public for help with any information on a missing Kansas boy. Five-year-old Lucas Hernandez was last seen one month ago.

Wichita Police Department spokesman officer Charley Davidson reminded the public Friday the case is still an active investigation. “We still need information from the community.”

Police continue to work with the volunteers from Texas EquuSearch on the case.

When he was last seen on February 17, Lucas was wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on it, black sweat pants and socks. Lucas is missing his top / front teeth, and he has silver caps on his remaining teeth. He also has a small scar on his upper / left abdomen from a prior medical procedure. If you have seen Lucas or if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning his disappearance; please call 620-267-2111 or 268-4407.