Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then showers after 1am. Low around 40. Southeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.