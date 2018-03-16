Ellinwood–Rick Joe Sharp, 62, passed away Wednesday March 14, 2018, surrounded by his family in Ellinwood. He was born May 23, 1955 in Kearney, NE., the son of Stan and Jean (Anderson) Sharp.

Rick graduated from Kearney Junior College with an Associate degree. He was united in marriage to Colleen Vsetecka on November 7, 1975 in Great Bend. In 1986 they moved to Ellinwood from Great Bend. He was a clerk for the Barton County District Court for nine years and employed for the sheriff’s department for seventeen years. Rick loved fishing, watching volleyball and softball games, spoiling the grandkids, and doing work around the house.

Survivors include his wife Colleen of the home; sons Nicholas and wife Maureen of McPherson, and Jeremy of Lacrosse, WI.; daughter Melissa Segovia and husband Tony of Wichita; brother Ron Sharp and wife Chaio of Kearney, NE.; sisters Kathy Toriello and husband Bill of Midlothian, VA. and Cindy Weaver and husband Larry of Cheyenne, WY.; grandchildren Sheridan, Declan, Kameron and Lawson.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial has been established with Friends University Softball Scholarship, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

