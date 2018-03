MARCH 16, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 12′ JOHN BOAT W/TRAILER/FISH FINDER/TROLLING MTR AND MORE, CANON FAX PHONE. 639-4077

FOR SALE: INDOOR TV ANTENNAE’S, 2 LADDERS, HP PRINTER. 786-1945

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE 24X22 W/EXHAUST FANS/WORK BENCHES AND MORE. RANCH KING RIDING MOWER. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 4 BIKES 2M & 2W, BIRD CAGE. 617-9083

FOR SALE: TRAILER W/OVERLOAD SPRINGS, 2 GIRLS BIKES. 639-5331

WANTED: ADULT BASEBALL SHIN GUARDS. 793-7767

WANTED: 100 GALLON FUEL TANK W/W/O 12 V ELECTRIC PUMP, 6′ UTILITY BED FOR A PU , NERF BARS 1997 DODGE PU. 653-4913

FOR SALE: ROTO TILLER, PORTABLE DISHWASHER. DRYER. 785-445-8614

FOR SALE: COUNTRY FRESH BROWN EGGS, CARRYING CAGE FOR SMALL LIVESTOCK, NEW MEAT DEHYDRATOR. 586-8009

WANTED: RIDING MOWER 0 TURN 60″ 282-3859

WANTED: TREK BICYCYLE W/29″ WHEELS. 282-4250

WANTED: FEMALE FARM CAT. 793-2649

FOR SALE: 2 UTILITY TRAILERS W/EXTRAS. 793-2291

WANTED: 205/75/15 TIRES. 285-5398

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU SHORT WIDE, 2 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 3 INVERTED FEED BUNKS. 785-650-1175

WANTED: PASTURE AERATOR, LARGE ROUND BALES OF HAY, GAS BOTTLE FOR A WIRE WELDER. 617-3944

FREE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER 4X4 W/STORAGE. 603-8584

FOR SALE: 1955 CHEVY 2 DOOR AUTO, DEER ANTLERS, DEER MOUNTS, DEER SHEDS. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 1996 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER LEATHER SEATS. 792-9717

WANTED: 1 OR 2 TIRES 225/70/15 792-1943

FOR SALE: LEVI JEANS, DOCKERS. 34/26-1/2 617-3554

FOR SALE: 90# BOAR PIG, NEW TIRE 31/10.50/15 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 80 SHEETS OF CORRUGATED TIN. 894-0200

FOR SALE: 9MM SCCY PISTOL W/2 MAGAZINES/2 BOXES OF SHELLS/TRIGGER LOCK. 639-1377

FOR SALE: ANKLE BOOTS (BROWN) 7-1/2 OR 8 639-2361

