Kan. man convicted of attempt to run from courtroom

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man who ran from a Reno County courtroom on January 5 entered a plea as charged Wednesday.

Christopher Maberry, 27, is now convicted of aggravated escape from custody.

He ran from the courtroom of Judge Trish Rose, but was caught after discovering the doors in the Law Enforcement Center were locked.

He put his hands up when he discovered the doors wouldn’t budge and told the sheriff’s deputy, who was right behind him, that he was sorry. He was then placed in cuffs and taken to jail.

He has previous convictions for burglary, two convictions for theft, three counts of making false writing and obstruction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled for sentencing April 20.