Kan. Lawmakers Inch Toward Legalizing Cannabis Derivative

By JIM MCLEAN

A Kansas House committee on Thursday recommended the legalization of medicinal supplements containing cannabidiol, CBD, a marijuana extract used by some to control seizures and pain.

A no-high chemical taken from Marijuana and an herbal stimulant, kratom, got preliminary OKs from Kansas lawmakers on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

It also moved to keep an herbal stimulant, kratom, legal in Kansas.

 