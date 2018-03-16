UPDATE: Governor visits Rice Co. fire command center

RICE COUNTY — The governor of Kansas took time to talk with Rice County Emergency Management at its command center Thursday.

The stop by Governor Jeff Colyer was part of several across Kansas to tour the wildfires burning across the state.

Colyer says the state’s more proactive approach to fighting wildfires come from lessons learned last year

“We’ve got great teams on the ground and more resources but they are coordinating much better. One of the big things were doing is being aggressive early on, deploying the Blackhawk helicopters early on to augment the team. And fortunately the wind is not as bad as last year.

Greg Klein of Rice County Emergency management expressed his appreciation for the state’s efforts and the ability to use four Black Hawk helicopters during the day Thursday. “This could not have been accomplished as quickly without the assistance of the governor’s office, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management providing the helicopters.”

Fires have been reported in the Kansas City area, Kiowa County and in Seward County in far southwest Kansas.

———–

RICE COUNTY – UPDATE 5p.m.

Four Black Hawk helicopters put a major dent in the fires that have been burning in Rice County for more than 24 hours. Air drops began again this morning after crews worked to hold their ground on the fires overnight. Sources say the fire is 70 percent contained and has burned nearly 8,000 acres.

No other damage reports have come in, other than the one unoccupied house and out buildings that were reported this morning. Rice County Emergency Management says roads in the area of Plum from Avenue Q to Avenue V and Avenue Q between Plum and 22nd, the road going north out of Nickerson, are still closed.

———

RICE COUNTY – UPDATE AS OF 11 A.M.

Fire crews hope that air operations will help slow down three wildfires that continue to burn in Rice County. Fire crews from several departments continue working the blaze, which started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rice County Emergency Management says roads in the area of Plum from Avenue Q to Avenue V and Avenue Q between Plum and 22nd, the road going north out of Nickerson, are closed.

With air operations starting up again, the need to stay out of the area is important as air drops cannot be made with personnel or aircraft, such as drones, in the area. Voluntary evacuations are in place, although no shelters have been set up. A tractor trailer rig carrying fuel was on hand to fuel up trucks at the command post at Avenue Q and Plum. As of Wednesday night, more than 40 fire trucks were on hand fighting the fires.

——–

RICE COUNTY –Fire crews from several departments continued to fight a large wildfire in Rice County overnight. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Rice-Reno County Line. Black Hawk helicopters were flown in to help fight the fire.

The fires were burning in an 8 mile by 5-mile area of tall trees and grass, according to Rice Co. Emergency Management Director Greg Klein. “We are struggling getting access to some areas but the helicopters made a difference.” Forty fire crews from across south central Kansas were assisting Rice County in fighting the blaze.

Most roads from the county line to the north in both McPherson and Rice counties are, or have been, closed because of fire and smoke. Plum is still closed from U Avenue north to Q Avenue.

Klein says they hope to get the Black Hawks in the air again during the day Thursday but could not be sure that would happen. Some out buildings and one vacant house have been lost so far and voluntary evacuations are in place although no shelters have been set up as of late last night. A tractor trailer rig carrying fuel was on hand to fuel up trucks at the command post at Avenue Q and Plum.

Another fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Buhler Road and US-50 in Reno County, but that fire has been brought under control; crews are staying on site to monitor any hot spots. Injury and damage reports have not been made available at this time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jeff Colyer issued a disaster declaration for the fires currently burning in Rice County. County officials say they had exhausted all mutual aid resources and requested assistance from the Kansas National Guard with fire suppression efforts.

——–

RICE COUNTY – Fire crews from several departments are working a large wildfire in Rice County. It is reported to be south and east of Lyons.

Rice County Emergency Communications asked residents to stay away from the areas of Ave Q between 31st Rd & 22nd Road and south to Avenue V between 31st Road & 22nd Road.

In addition, Plum Steet was closed north of Avenue V and Avenue V is closed west of Plum Street.

The smoke from the fires could be seen in Hutchinson.

Gov. Jeff Colyer, M.D., has issued a disaster declaration for wildland fires currently burning in Rice County. County officials say they have exhausted all mutual aid resources and requested assistance from the Kansas National Guard with fire suppression efforts.