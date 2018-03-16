GBRC Spring Break Kids Day Out programs

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has some great programs for your child to participate in during spring break. Space is limited so, get registered today. Spring Break Kids Day Out: Meet your friends at the GBRC Activity Center (2715 18th St.) during Spring Break. Each day will include lunch, crafts, games, snacks, bowling or Putt Putt golf at Walnut Bowl along with some other organized activities.

Kids Day Out will be held on Tuesday, March 20th, and again on Thursday, March 22nd. Both days will meet from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm for children ages 6 to 12. On Tuesday, March 20th, in the morning, students will be bussed out to Midwest Energy, Inc. for safety demonstrations performed by Midwest Energy Staff. These interesting demonstrations will cover high voltage electricity, propane and natural gas. Students will be making their own ham or turkey and cheese sandwiches both days. Pre-registration is required by March 16th. Registration fee is $15.00 per day. Enroll for one or multiple days.

The Imagination Playground will be available on Wednesday, March 21st, at the GBRC Activity Center (2715 18th St.) from 9:30 – 11:00 am and then again from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. This is a free drop in activity recommended for children 2 years old and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Get registered today to join in on the fun during spring break. Register for these programs by contacting the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 Ext 2, enroll at the GBRC office, 1214 Stone Street, or e-mail recreation@gbrec.net.