Garbage containers going airborne in Hoisington

With the high winds whirling across Kansas recently, the spread of fires is the top concern for emergency personnel. A smaller issue popped up in Hoisington during the strong winds according to Hoisington Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper.

Kipper says she had to return several garbage and recyclable containers to property owner’s houses.

Hoisington City Ordinance states trash and recyclable containers should be placed by the street or collection site no earlier than 24 hours prior to pick up and should be returned to the house no later than 24 hours after pick-up.

Kipper can be reached at 620-653-4995 at extension 5.