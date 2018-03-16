Friday Sports Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) – NCAA Tournament regular Wichita State will open play facing inexperienced Marshall, which nonetheless is entertaining because of coach Dan D’Antoni’s connections to the NBA. The Thundering Herd runs a lot of NBA plays. The Shockers are making their seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 15th overall. The Thundering Herd is making its first appearance since 1987.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Devonte Graham ignited sluggish Kansas midway through the first half, pouring in 29 points and lifting the top-seeded Jayhawks to a tough 76-60 victory over No. 16 Penn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Lagerald Vick added 14 points for the Jayhawks, who trailed the Ivy League champs by 10 in the early stages before going on a 19-2 run late in the first half to take control. A.J. Brodeur finished with 14 points to lead Penn.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have tried to make their offseason roster turnover about youth, speed and aggressive play. It is an approach coach Andy Reid underscored with the official introduction of new arrivals Sammy Watkins and Anthony Hitchens. Watkins will give new starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes more speed and skill at wide receiver. Hitchens will step in at linebacker.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Rob Gray drove for a wind-milling layup that just trickled over the rim with 1.1 seconds left, and Trey Kell’s off-balance 3 at the buzzer was no good, giving No. 6 seed Houston a 67-65 victory over 11th-seeded San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars advanced to play the Michigan-Montana winner in the second round on Saturday.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points, Desi Rodriguez added 20 and eighth-seeded Seton Hall beat North Carolina State 94-83 in a foul-filled first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Myles Powell added 19 points as the Pirates advanced to face Kansas in the second round. Allerik Freeman had 36 points to lead the Wolfpack.

UNDATED (AP) – A pair of double-digit seeds moved into the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as No. 11 Loyola of Chicago and No. 13 Buffalo won yesterday. Wes Clark delivered 25 points and Jeremy Harris added 23 to lead the Bulls’ 89-68 rout of fourth seed Arizona, 89-68. Donte Ingram nailed a long 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to give the 11th-seeded Ramblers a 64-62 victory over No. 6 Miami.

UNDATED (AP) – Georgia has hired Tom Crean as its head basketball coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday. Crean was 356-231 record in 18 seasons at Marquette and Indiana from 1999-2017. He has led teams to nine NCAA appearances, four Sweet 16s and the 2003 Final Four with Marquette.

UNDATED (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a three-year contract with Kirk Cousins, securing their latest franchise quarterback to try to fetch that elusive first Super Bowl victory. Cousins is reportedly getting an $84 million contract that’s fully guaranteed. Cousins’ former team also worked out a deal with its new quarterback as the Washington Redskins signed Alex Smith to a four-year extension.

UNDATED (AP) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Philadelphia run-stopper Beau Allen to a three-year, $15 million contract, while the Carolina Panthers and unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe have agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal. The Cleveland Browns have traded cornerback Jason McCourty to the Patriots, reuniting him with his brother, Devin. Cairo Santos has signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets, while fellow punter Dustin Colquitt has accepted a three-year, $7.5 package to remain with Kansas City.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson has died at age 90. Benson brought the New Orleans Saints several winning seasons after purchasing the team in 1985, when it appeared the franchise would be sold and perhaps moved out of Louisiana. He bought the Saints for $70 million and saw its value rise by more than $1 billion.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Buffalo was the highest seed to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament Thursday as the No. 14 Bulls hammered fourth seed Arizona, 89-68. Wes Clark delivered 25 points and Jeremy Harris added 23 to lead Buffalo’s rout of the Pac-12 Tournament champs. Arizona went 2 for 18 from 3-point range, while the Bulls knocked down 15 of 30.

DALLAS (AP) – Loyola of Chicago pulled off an early stunner in the NCAA Tournament as Donte Ingram nailed a long 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to give the 11th-seeded Ramblers a 64-62 victory over No. 6 Miami in the South Regional at Dallas. Ingram’s game-winner came after Lonnie Walker IV missed a free throw that would have put the Hurricanes ahead by three with nine seconds left. Clayton Custer hit a tying 3 in the final 2 minutes and led Loyola with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

at PPG Paints Arena

Final Villanova 87 Radford 61

Final Alabama 86 Virginia Tech 83

at American Airlines Center

Final Texas Tech 70 Stephen F. Austin 60

Final Florida 77 St. Bonaventure 62

at Taco Bell Arena

Final Gonzaga 68 UNC-Greensboro 64

Final Ohio St. 81 S. Dakota St. 73

at Intrust Bank Arena

Final Houston 67 San Diego St. 65

Final Michigan 61 Montana 47

at PPG Paints Arena

Final OT Rhode Island 83 Oklahoma 78

Final Duke 89 Iona 67

at Intrust Bank Arena

Final Kansas 76 Penn 60

Final Seton Hall 94 NC State 83

at Taco Bell Arena

Final Kentucky 78 Davidson 73

Final Buffalo 89 Arizona 68

at American Airlines Center

Final Tennessee 73 Wright St. 47

Final Loyola of Chicago 64 Miami 62

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Pittsburgh 5

Final Baltimore 1 St. Louis 0

Final Atlanta 8 Detroit 1

Final Houston 12 Washington 3

Final Texas 6 Milwaukee 5

Final Kansas City 14 L-A Dodgers 8

Final Cincinnati 10 Cleveland 6

Final L-A Angels 10 Colorado 8

Final Boston 7 Toronto 5

Final Minnesota 8 Tampa Bay 1

Final Chi White Sox 7 L-A Angels 2

Final Seattle 6 Oakland 2

Final Miami 7 N-Y Mets 6

Final Arizona 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final San Diego 9 San Francisco 7