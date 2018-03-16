Famous Kansas zoo giraffe expecting

By Molly Hadfield

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two giraffes at the Topeka zoo are pregnant. Eight-year-old Hope and seven-year-old Abi are both expecting their first calve late spring or early summer.

Many people will remember Hope and the story that surrounded her when she was born. In July 2010, Hope came into this world with a medical complication. Both of her rear legs presented with hyper extended fetlocks. Through a major effort and with the world watching, she beat the odds and overcame the condition. During her treatment, she was the subject matter of local news broadcasts, major networks, and TV specials. Even the TODAY show came to Kansas to share her story.

With life in front of her, Hope represented the future of the giraffe program at the Topeka Zoo. In 2013, Sgt. Peppers, a male reticulated giraffe born at the Oklahoma City Zoo was transferred to the Topeka zoo to be paired with hope. Two years later, Abi, a giraffe from the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo was also transferred to Topeka and together the three giraffe formed the breeding heard that the Topeka Zoo has today. In 2016, the recommendation was made to breed Sgt. Peppers with both Hope and Abi.

Earlier this year, a hormone study showed that both Hope and Abby are pregnant. Gestation in reticulated giraffe is approximately 15 months. The Topeka Zoo is expecting the giraffe calve to be born sometime between May and June.

Both Abby and hope are being closely monitored. A medical team is evaluating their progress and planning for any possible complications.

Over the next month, plans will be announced that will allow the community to watch their progress through WebCams and a rules for a naming contest will be revealed to name one of the calves. The zoo will post regular updates through its social media on the progress of both expecting moms.