Extension Family and Consumer Sciences helps residents to “Live Well”

written by Linda Beech – Cottonwood District Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences

Raising kids, eating right, spending smart, living well—that’s the theme of national Living Well Month being promoted in March by the Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS), both at the national level and here in Kansas. The goal of Living Well Month is to help people understand the education and information provided by Extension FCS agents to help them “live well.”

The Kansas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences works through K-State Research and Extension to offer all kinds of information that will help families achieve a positive, healthy lifestyle. Whether you are trying to manage your diabetes through meal planning and exercise, make decisions about health care and insurance, or get tips on effective parenting techniques, Extension probably has a research-based answer.

To make every month a “Living Well Month,” consider these tips from the Cottonwood Extension District FCS agents in Hays and Great Bend:

Engage children in at least 60 minutes of physical activity on most, preferably all, days of the week. Adults need at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days. Besides participating in sporting activities, turn on some music and dance. Be creative by assembling an obstacle course or using hula-hoops. Start planning a garden. Take a walk or bike ride in your neighborhood. Registration is still open for Walk Kansas which begins March 18 through May 12 , so form a team of six people to take advantage of this signature health and fitness program from K-State Research and Extension. Eat a variety of healthful foods. Be sure to have plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables every day. Most people need at least 4 ½ cups to meet the daily recommendation. Have a glass of 100 percent juice or sliced banana on cereal for breakfast, enjoy raw vegetables with dip to accompany a sandwich at lunch and have a sliced apple for dessert. At dinner, steam some vegetables and prepare a fruit parfait with yogurt for dessert. Join us in Hays at noon on April 3 for a free demonstration of “Healthy Cooking Styles” for new ideas to enhance healthy meals. Read, read, read. Go to the library and check out books. Keep the mental stimulation flowing regardless of your age for optimum brain health. Extension agents across Kansas are providing research-based programming from “Better Brains for Babies” through “Keys to Embracing Aging” which focus on aspects of brain health and intellectual development. Join us on April 18 that the Hays Public Library, 1:30-2:30 pm , for the free program “Emergent Literacy: Helping Children’s Development Through Reading” presented by Dr Bradford Wiles, Extension child development specialist. Maintain a healthy home. Be sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working correctly and test your home for the presence of radon (Extension offices offer a do-it-yourself radon test kit at a low cost.) Help manage allergies and/or asthma by cleaning and vacuuming regularly to reduce allergy triggers in the home. Fix leaks and moisture problems to prevent mold growth. Avoid accidental poisonings by keeping medications locked up, and cleaning agents and other poisons out of reach of children. Keep your family finances in check. Track your expenses and update your budget regularly. Extension FCS agents can help with programs on basic budgeting, saving, estate planning, discovering your money personality, smart food shopping and tips for healthful low-cost meals at home. Save the date for another “Healthy Meals Under Pressure” demonstration of cooking with electric pressure cookers on April 26 th in Hays. Use safe food handling practices to avoid foodborne illness and keep your family and guests healthy. Extension FCS agents offer programs for youth and adults on food safety, proper hand washing and safe home food preservation. We also offer food safety training for restaurant, non-commercial and volunteer food handlers so you can be safe when eating away from home. Extension FCS agents will host a regional Servsafe Manager Certification course in Russell on April 11 and a basic food handler class for food service employees and volunteers on May 17 th in Hays. Check out all the information and classes provided by your local Extension office. Cottonwood Extension FCS agents Linda Beech and Donna Krug are a wealth of information and training for living well. Get information emailed directly to you in the quarterly Cottonwood District newsletter– contact the Extension Offices in Hays or Great Bend to join the mail list. Also see our website atwww.cottonwood.ksu.edu, follow us on Facebook at “K-State Research and Extension- Cottonwood District”, read our newspaper columns, listen to us on the radio and call when you have individual questions. Extension FCS agents are here to help you learn more about “living well.”