Cop Shop (3/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/15)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:28 p.m. a K-9 call out was made at Forest Avenue & Stone Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/15)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:45 a.m. report of damage to a door handle was made at 1312 Cherry Pl B.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:53 a.m. Justin Walker was arrested at 1217 Williams for a GBMC warrant.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 1:41 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used at Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:45 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:16 p.m. Francisco Cordova was arrested at 5815 Broadway Avenue for a warrant.

Search Warrant

At 3:54 p.m. a narcotics search warrant was executed at Baltzell Motel & Indian Shop, 705 10th Street 5.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:56 p.m. Patton Mills was arrested at 1806 12th Street for a BTCO warrant.

At 4:07 p.m. Gisela Chavez was arrested at 705 10th Street 5 for a GBMC warrant.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:14 p.m. theft of vehicle was reported at 3322 18th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.