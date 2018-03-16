Barton takes two at Garden

The No. 11 ranked Barton Community College baseball team pounded out thirty-three hits in scoring thirty-runs to sweep Thursday’s conference doubleheader at Garden City Community College.

Flipping the lead with a four-run second frame in the opener, the Cougars plated ten runs in the deciding sixth inning to put the game away in an 18-3 victory. Jumping out to a nine run lead in the nightcap’s first three innings, the Cougars’ lead shrunk to two before tacking on five runs in the final two frames for a 14-7 win.

The victories improve the first place Cougars to 5-1 in Jayhawk play and 19-4 on the season while Garden City drops to 3-7 and 15-13 overall.

The four-game series resumes on Saturday in switching venues to the Cougars’ Lawson-Biggs Field for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.