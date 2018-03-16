Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/15)

BOOKED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jared Cregger of Great Bend on serve sentence.

BOOKED: Danyan Battaglear on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin Walker of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to adhere, no bond.

BOOKED: Francisco Cordova of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Juan Hernandez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Patton Mills of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Grisela Chavez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $1,297.50 cash only. Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond was posted in the amount of $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Chet Wheatham to KDOC.

RELEASED: Tyler Schwager of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic of contraband in a correction facility, received $50,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Marvin Ulery of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Tyler J. Fisher on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500 bond.

RELEASED: Danyan Battaglear on BCDC case for possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon, $2,500 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Denessa Threewitt of Larned on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence after serving her sentence in full.

RELEASED: Juan Hernandez of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment after posting $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.