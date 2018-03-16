Award winning Crooner brings his show to Great Bend

Les Lankhorst has made a career of performing the music of the great crooners. He is returning to Great Bend, Kansas to headline the 24th annual Jazz Festival. The festival organizers are thrilled to have Mr. Lankhorst and his onstage small big band return as headliners. The band members include: Alto Saxophone, Bill Clausing, St. John, Kansas; Tenor Saxophone, Craig Treinen, Washburn University; and Trombone, Paul Hunt, Kansas State University. From Great Bend: Marc Webster, Trumpet; Curtis Oberle, Guitar; Greg Pohl, String Bass; Steve Lueth, Piano; and Kurtis Koch (cook), Drums. The event will also feature the Great Bend High School Panther Jazz Band as the opening act.

Les began his professional career in Kansas City theatre after being in the popular K-State Singers show choir. He has since toured the country and the world performing his solo show ‘Les Lankhorst is THE CROONER.’ Some of his favorite performance venues include the Las Brisas Resort on the cliffs of Acapulco, all the major cruise lines, and the renowned Blumenthal Theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina where his show was nominated for 7 local Tony Awards and it also won the Best Musical Direction award. In addition to his work as a Headliner, he has gained critical acclaim performing as Frank Sinatra all over the music world in various Rat Pack Tribute shows; including ‘The Rat Pack Live & Swinging’ in Branson, Missouri and the longest running Rat Pack Show in Las Vegas, ‘The Rat Pack is Back.’ He is also on the production team for the popular ‘Amerca’s Got Talent’ award winning “Texas Tenors.” (they performed in Great Bend, February 23 to a crowd of over 1300.

The 24th Great Bend Jazz Festival will be on March 17, 2018 at the Barton County Community College Fine Arts Auditorium. The festival music will start at 7:00 p.m. Adults, $15 students, $5 sold at the door, for more information, visit www.gretbendjazzfestival.com or call the law firm of Robert Feldt at 620-792-3595.