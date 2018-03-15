Thursday Sports Headlines

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Actor Jim Caviezel has played Jesus and golfer Bobby Jones on the big screen. On Wednesday, he portrayed Kansas City Royals bench coach Dale Sveum. Sveum had a medical appointment for his stiff neck and missed the photo shoot, so Caviezel stood in for him. Sveum’s face will then be Photoshopped over Caviezel’s in the team photo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs’ trades of Alex Smith to the Redskins and Marcus Peters to the Rams became official with the start of the new league year. So did the free-agent signings of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who should fill two of the Chiefs’ biggest holes heading into next season.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – In October 1970, one of two planes carrying the Wichita State football team to a game at Utah State crashed in Colorado, killing 31 people. Six weeks later, Marshall’s team plane returning from a game crashed near its West Virginia campus. On Friday, the two schools forever linked by tragedy will meet in the NCAA Tournament. Marshall and Wichita State have never before played in men’s basketball.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Matt Carpenter is showing the St. Louis Cardinals what they were missing while he was sidelined by a back strain. A day after making his spring training debut, Carpenter hit a two-run, wind-aided home run off Justin Verlander in the Cardinals’ 3-1 win over Houston. Carpenter also singled through the right side of the infield in the first inning. He walked twice Tuesday against Miami and reached base in all four plate appearances.

BOSTON (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 34 points, including a three-point play with 1:25 left in the second overtime, and the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 125-124. Jayson Tatum missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that could have won it for the Celtics, who were without six players and missed several opportunities to put away the Wizards.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Minnesota Vikings are negotiating a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire quarterback Trevor Siemian (SIHM’-ee-ihn). Siemian would give the Vikings a capable backup who started 24 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, with free agent Kirk Cousins the team’s primary target as the new league year began Wednesday.

PHOENIX (AP) – With a quarterback or two finally on the way, the Arizona Cardinals are acting quickly to shore up their lineup with some early free agency moves. A person familiar with the situation said quarterback Sam Bradford had agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $20 million, with a second year at the club’s option. Before Bradford’s acquisition, there were no quarterbacks on the roster for first-year coach Steve Wilks and his offensive coordinator, Mike McCoy.

GRETNA, La. (AP) – The man convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 road-rage shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight faces sentencing in Louisiana. Ronald Gasser could get up to 40 years in prison when court convenes today in suburban New Orleans. Gasser was convicted Jan. 26. His lawyers argued that Gasser fired in self-defense when McKnight walked up to his car following a 5-mile rolling confrontation.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Texas Southern routed North Carolina Central 64-46 to get its first NCAA Tournament win in school history. Demontrae Jefferson, a 5-foot-7 point guard, scored 25 points to power No. 16 seed Texas Southern, which became the first team with a losing record to win a tournament game. The Tigers advance to play No. 1 Xavier on Friday in Pittsburgh. Raasean Davis had 19 points to lead N.C. Central, which lost a First Four game for the second straight year.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Freshman Oshae Brissett had a double-double and led Syracuse’s second-half comeback, and the Orange – the last team to make the NCAA Tournament – held on for a 60-56 victory over Arizona State in the First Four. The 11th-seeded Orange plays No. 6 seed TCU (21-11) on Friday in Detroit in the Midwest Region. Syracuse (21-13) had to sweat out Selection Sunday and wound up as the last one to make the bracket, sent to the First Four.

NCAA

MIDWEST

at University of Dayton Arena

Final Syracuse 60 Arizona St. 56

WEST

at University of Dayton Arena

Final Texas Southern 64 NC Central 46

NIT

at Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi St. 66 Nebraska 59

at Stanford, Calif.

Stanford 86 BYU 83

at University Park, Pa.

Penn St. 63 Temple 57

at Milwaukee, Wis.

Marquette 67 Harvard 60

at Baton Rouge, La.

LSU 84 Louisiana-Lafayette 76

at Seattle, Wash.

Washington 77 Boise St. 74

at Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah 69 UC Davis 59

CIT

Round 1

at Chicago, Ill.

ll.-Chicago 84 St. Francis (Pa.) 61

at Ypsilanti, Mich.

E. Michigan 83 Niagara 65

at San Antonio, Texas

UTSA 76 Lamar 69

CBI

Round 1

at San Francisco, Calif.

San Francisco 72 Colgate 68

at Phoenix, Ariz.

Mercer 78 Grand Canyon 73

at New Orleans, La.

New Orleans 77 Rio Grande 74

at Buffalo, N.Y.

acksonville St. 80 Canisius 78

at Seattle, Wash.

Cent. Arkansas 92 Seattle 90

at Buies Creek, N.C.

Campbell 97 Miami (Ohio) 87

at Vermillion, S.D.

North Texas 90 South Dakota 77

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 9 Pittsburgh 3

Final St. Louis 3 Houston 1

Final Milwaukee 11 Chi White Sox 3

Final Kansas City 7 Chi Cubs 6

Final Seattle 5 San Francisco 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Boston 2 Minnesota 1

Final Cleveland 7 L-A Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Arizona 7 Cincinnati 3

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Colorado 6