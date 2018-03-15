Suspect jailed for alleged murder at Kansas lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Douglas County Detective advising he had received a call from a subject stating they witnessed a murder Tuesday night at Perry Lake, according to Sheriff Jeffrey Herrig.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported area at Perry Lake. They found the body of an unidentified man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Taylor Sawyer.

Following an investigation, deputies made an arrest in Lawrence.

They booked Jonathan Blevins, 22, Topeka, Kansas into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday afternoon on requested charges of Intentional 2nd Degree Murder.