Official: Discarded cigarette fire consumed 200 acres, Kan. fire truck

GEARY COUNTY —A rural grass fire burned approximately 200 acres and a rural Geary County fire truck Wednesday afternoon.

Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges confirmed the driver, whose name was not released, was able to get out of the vehicle. He was checked at Geary Community Hospital, but was not injured.

Berges said, “The fire was moving at a very high rate of speed inside that area. In the process of fighting the fire one of our fire trucks lost power. The fire overtook the truck, the fire ended up consuming the truck, the person inside the truck was able to get out without any injuries. We did lose one what we call fast attack truck that carries about 300 gallons of water on it during the course of the fire. ”

Berges reported that the truck was a 1990 model pickup. “We’ve got insurance. We’re self-insured through Kcamp.”

Firefighters responded to battle the blaze about 1:30 p.m. and had it under control later in the afternoon. Berges said back burning was used to help bring the blaze under control. He estimated of the approximate 200 acres that burned 30-50 acres were in Geary County and the rest on the Konza Prairie.

Berges indicated that discarded smoking materials along I-70 was the probable cause of the fire.

Fire units and and about 35 firefighters from Konza Prairie Research personnel, plus Geary and Riley Counties responded to fight the blaze. The truck that burned had been stationed at the rural Barr Road fire station near Interstate 70 exit for Kansas 18 in Geary County.