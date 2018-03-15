Mr. Perfect Panther hits the stage in Great Bend Friday

Formal wear, swimsuit, and the talent portion highlight many beauty pageants including the one taking place in Great Bend Friday, March 16. The only difference is this pageant will involve seven Great Bend High School senior guys. The Mr. Perfect Panther takes place at the Great Bend High School auditorium at 7 p.m.

The event is presented by the High School’s Kayettes program where co-chair Alyssia Strickland says the senior guys were nominated to the stage.

Alyssia Strickland Audio

Mr. Perfect Panther started in 1984. Kayettes wanted to recognize a few of the senior guys and have fun, but also to raise money for a local community member in need. Friday’s proceeds will go to the Bujanda family.

Alyssia Strickland Audio

There are 246 girls at the High School involved in Kayettes this year. Tickets are $5 at the door.

The GBHS seniors participating in this year’s competition are Aaron Clark, Robert Frizell, Conor Miller, Josh Muirui, Donoven Paden, Christian Pierce, and Ethan Wedel.