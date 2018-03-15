Great Bend–Margaret E. Gorsline, 94, passed away Tuesday March 13, 2018 at Cherry Village Care Home. She was born November 23, 1923 in Kansas City, KS to O.H. and Ester (Gelahar) Bender.

Survivors include son Miles Linroth of Stanwood, WA.; sister Maxine Brown of Pocatello, ID.; granddaughter Emma Linroth. She was preceded in death by brothers William and Jim Bender.

Memorial service will be announced at a later date by Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530