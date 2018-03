MARCH 15, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 3 TV ANTENNAS, 2 STEP LADDERS, HP PRINTER W/EXTRAS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 265/65/18, 48/49 ALICE TRACTOR. 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: RUGER 270 BOLT RIFLE, 5 DEER MOUNTS. 785-324-0550 (GB)

FOR SALE: WHITE DAY BED (NO MATTRESS). 282-1260

FOR SALE: 90# BOAR PIG, TIRE 3110/50/15 TIRE. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 7′ CHISEL, 7′ DRAG DISK, 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE. 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: 13′ BED FOR A GRAIN TRUCK, 13′ TRAILER. NEW HOLLAND BALER. 285-5152

WANTED: PASTURE GRASS AERATOR, LARGE ROUND BALES. 617-3944

FOR SALE: CHINA HUTCH, TABLE W/4 CHAIRS, AIR FILTER FOR A 2010 CAMARO. WANTED: BLACK/SILVER GAS RANGE. 797-5566

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER W/UPDATES, HONDA 300 4 WHEELER W/EXTRA PADDLE TIRES, CURIO CABINET. 786-5255

FOR SALE: LG PHONE, BIRD HOUSES, ADIRONDACK CHAIR. 282-9331

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY TAHOE 4WD/LEATHER, 2001 ARCTIC CAT 300 4WD 4 WHEELER, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON 4 WD. 617-8267

FOR SALE 500 GALLON TANK. 617-8267

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES, EGGS. 792-7074

FOR SALE: 2 UTILITY TRAILERS. 793-2291

WANTED: 100 GALLON FUEL TANK W/WO PUMP, 6′ UTILITY BED FOR A PU., NERF BARS FOR A 1997 DODGE PU 653-4913

WANTED: GRAPPLE FORKS FOR A SKIDSTER, IRRIGATION SYSTEMS FOR SCRAP. 792-9414

FOR SALE: MODEL 80 FEED WAGON, H & S HAY RAKE. WANTED: LUMBER 2X4,6,8,10,12 786-8647

WANTED: COMBINE BIN ON WHEELS, 3″ IRRIGATION PIPE ON RISERS. 793-2111

FOR SALE: 2008 GMC YUKON. WANTED: 1955 OLIVER TRACTOR,2007 OR NEWER FORD SUPER DUTY PU 4 DOOR/4WD. 785-798-7010

WANTED: GOOD USED DESK TOP COMPUTER. 292-7256

FOR SALE: HUSQVARNA BLOWER 132 672-5662

FOR SALE: WHITE REFRIGERATOR. 617-7473

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE, DRIVE TIRES 11R/24.5 285-9353

WANTED: 2 11/5 TIRES & WHEELS FOR A GO-CART. 617-2574

TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IS OFFERING DIGITAL COUPONS. AS AN INTRODUCTORY OFFER WE WILL GIVE YOU $5.00 OFF ANY ORDER OVER $25.00. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS DOWNLOAD OUR APP, “TOWN & COUNTRY KANSAS” ON YOUR CELL PHONE AND START RECEIVING SAVINGS AND BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEEKLY AD THAT’S ALSO IN THE APP. TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IN HOISINGTON.

FOR SALE: GEORGE FORMAN INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL W/PEDESTAL. THE GRILL WAS USED ONLY ONCE. THE ASKING PRICE IS $50.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 617-7389 IF NO ANSWER PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE.

