The Barton Community College softball team dropped its first two games of the early conference season on Wednesday with 9-2 and 5-3 losses at Colby Community College.

The losses drop the Cougars to 4-2 in conference play and 7-11 on the season while Colby stays hot with their eighth straight win improving to 6-2 in the Jayhawk and 19-5 overall.

Barton’s next games will come Saturday in a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader at Cougar Field hosting Northwest Kansas Technical College (2-4, 4-8).