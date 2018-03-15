Kan. Judge: No reduced sentence for man to be with ill mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has declined to end a man’s prison sentence four months early so he could be deported to Mexico to be with his ailing mother.

Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish on Wednesday reaffirmed the full sentence of 40-year-old Victor Anzua-Torres. He was returned to his cell.

Anzua-Torres was convicted of reckless second-degree murder for the December 2005 head-on collision that killed 28-year-old paramedic Ryan Ostendorf. Anzua-Torres was driving on the wrong side of a road and also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 13 years and nine months. Four months remain on the sentence.

Anzua-Torres’ mother lives in Mexico. She is battling heart disease, high blood pressure and other ailments.

Prosecutors opposed the reduced sentence.