Kan. Judge: No reduced sentence for man to be with ill mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has declined to end a man’s prison sentence four months early so he could be deported to Mexico to be with his ailing mother.

Victor Anzua-Torres-photo KDOC

Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish on Wednesday reaffirmed the full sentence of 40-year-old Victor Anzua-Torres. He was returned to his cell.

Anzua-Torres was convicted of reckless second-degree murder for the December 2005 head-on collision that killed 28-year-old paramedic Ryan Ostendorf. Anzua-Torres was driving on the wrong side of a road and also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 13 years and nine months. Four months remain on the sentence.

Anzua-Torres’ mother lives in Mexico. She is battling heart disease, high blood pressure and other ailments.

Prosecutors opposed the reduced sentence.