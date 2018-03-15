3 separate wildfires continue burning in Rice Co.

RICE COUNTY –Fire crews from several departments continued to fight a large wildfire in Rice County overnight. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Rice-Reno County Line. Black Hawk helicopters were flown in to help fight the fire.

The fires were burning in an 8 mile by 5-mile area of tall trees and grass, according to Rice Co. Emergency Management Director Greg Klein. “We are struggling getting access to some areas but the helicopters made a difference.” Forty fire crews from across south central Kansas were assisting Rice County in fighting the blaze.

Most roads from the county line to the north in both McPherson and Rice counties are, or have been, closed because of fire and smoke. Plum is still closed from U Avenue north to Q Avenue.

Klein says they hope to get the Black Hawks in the air again during the day Thursday but could not be sure that would happen. Some out buildings and one vacant house have been lost so far and voluntary evacuations are in place although no shelters have been set up as of late last night. A tractor trailer rig carrying fuel was on hand to fuel up trucks at the command post at Avenue Q and Plum.

Another fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Buhler Road and US-50 in Reno County, but that fire has been brought under control; crews are staying on site to monitor any hot spots. Injury and damage reports have not been made available at this time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jeff Colyer issued a disaster declaration for the fires currently burning in Rice County. County officials say they had exhausted all mutual aid resources and requested assistance from the Kansas National Guard with fire suppression efforts.

