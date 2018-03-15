Friday Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.