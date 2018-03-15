Former community college player will face Kan. drug distribution trial

RENO COUNTY — A former Hutchinson Community College basketball player charged with distributing marijuana was bound over for trial Wednesday.

Davon Michael Gill is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school.

On September 11, police were called to a location on North Severance in Hutchinson after report of theft. Upon arrival, officers could smell marijuana coming from a vehicle parked along the street.

Gill was the driver of that vehicle and tried to back out and leave. Officers ordered him to stop. That led to a search warrant on the vehicle where police found 18 small individual bags of marijuana in an Old Spice bag. His vehicle was within 120 feet of Hutchinson High School.

Gill reportedly admitted that marijuana was his, but denies it was to sell. Gill told the officers that he had just purchased it for himself.

The 6-foot-7 Gill was a freshman on the 2016-17 Hutch Blue Dragon basketball team. He is a graduate of Wichita Heights High School.