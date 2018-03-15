Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/14)

BOOKED: Courtney Clark of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Emily P. Noblitt on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $578 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,058 cash only.

BOOKED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $801 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with bond of $2,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Bradley Holmes of Salina back to Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Nicholas Espinosa of Ellinwood on BTDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence to DOC.

RELEASED: Milton Brown of Hoisington on DOC hold for serve sentence. Released to DOC.

RELEASED: Casey Rhoades of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine 26.8g, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, posted $10,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Troy Tutak of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Courtney Clark of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after being transported to Bob Johnsons.