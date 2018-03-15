Arrest after alleged social media threat at Kan. high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and school district officials are investigating a suspect for an alleged threat and have made an arrest.

On Wednesday evening, Wichita Northwest High School reported the alleged social media threat, according to the school’s Facebook and Twitter feed.

Early Thursday, the school reported that police arrested a suspect and that the phone or device used with evidence had also been recovered.

There was increased security at the school Thursday and all activities were to continue as scheduled, according to USD 259.