1 dead, 5 hospitalized after wrong-way driver in Kan. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — One person died and five others were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Wednesday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban SUV driven by Hudson, Curtrail J H Hudson, 16, Kansas City, Kansas, was northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35.

The Suburban struck a 2018 Chevy Impala driven by Charisma A. Shirley, 20, Kansas City, Mo., head-on.

A passenger in the Suburban Tyra L. Cooper, 32, Independence, Mo. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson, Shirley, and passengers in the Impala Alexis M. Thompson, 20, Kansas City, Mo.; Dyimond U. Johnson, 20, Kansas City, Mo., and Shakyra K. Nichols, 21, Kansas City, Kansas, were transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The occupants of the Suburban were not wearing a seat belts, according to the KHP.