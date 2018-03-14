Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have agreed to deals with wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens, two people familiar with the negotiations tell The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the free-agent signings cannot become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Top-seeded Kansas hopes to get injured center Udoka Azubuike back Thursday for its first-round game against Penn. Ninth-seeded Kansas State likewise hopes to have forward Dean Wade and guard Barry Brown back from injuries that sidelined them during the Big 12 Tournament when they face Creighton on Friday. As for No. 4 seed Wichita State? Well, only the Shockers’ egos are a bit bruised after a tournament semifinal loss to Houston.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says sophomore guard Jakolby Long intends to transfer to another school. Long averaged just 1.9 points a game this past season despite ample opportunities to earn his way into a thin rotation.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Salvador Perez is looking to rebound after catching 115 games last year, his fewest since 2012. The five-time All-Star for the Kansas City Royals went on the disabled list for the first time since 2013, due to a strained intercostal muscle. He missed the final three games of the season because of a strained groin.

National Headlines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A person familiar with the contract says New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has accepted a two-year, $50 million extension, one day before he was due to become a free agent. Brees has said he wanted to finish his career in New Orleans, where he has played since 2006, won a Super Bowl and led what has been one of the most productive offenses in the NFL since he and coach Sean Payton arrived. The 39-year-old Brees completed an NFL-record 72 percent of his passes last season for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

PHOENIX (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation said quarterback Sam Bradford and the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with a 2019 option for $20 million. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft signed with Minnesota in 2016 and missed most of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Bradford has started all 80 of his NFL games for the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota, completing 63 percent of his passes for his career.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who spent a half-season with the team after opening last year with New Orleans. The seven-time All Pro rushed for 134 yards in a win over Tampa Bay and 159 in a win over San Francisco. Peterson gained 448 yards on 129 carries in six games for Arizona before being sidelined with a neck injury.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – The Green Bay Packers have released veteran Jordy Nelson, the third-leading receiver in franchise history and one of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets in the passing game. Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in 10 seasons in Green Bay, but his production declined last season with Rodgers sidelined much of the year by a collarbone injury. He had 53 receptions for 482 yards and six scores in 2017, a year after winning Comeback Player of the Year honors.

UNDATED (AP) – Top-ranked and top-seeded Virginia will be without forward De’Andre Hunter for the entire NCAA Tournament because of a broken left wrist suffered during the ACC tourney. The ACC’s sixth man of the year averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games this season, reaching double figures 16 times and leading the Cavaliers in scoring on six occasions. Hunter is expected to need 10 to 12 weeks to recover from next Monday’s surgery.

UNDATED (AP) – Myles Turner hit a pair of clutch free throws with 21.5 seconds left and finished with 25 points as Indiana beat the 76ers 101-98 in Philadelphia to stay a half-game ahead of the Cavaliers for the third seed in the East. Thaddeus Young added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who are a season-high 12 games over .500 following their third straight win. LeBron James earned his 69th career triple-double, and 14th this season by delivering 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to a 129-107 pounding of the Suns in Phoenix.

ATLANTA (AP) – Russell Westbrook recorded the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma Thunder scored 16 straight points in the fourth quarter to beat the Hawks, 119-107 in Atlanta. Westbrook scored 32 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds in becoming the fourth player with 100 triple-doubles. Only Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson got to No. 100 quicker than Westbrook, who accomplished the feat in his 736th contest.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Radford and St. Bonaventure have advanced to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Travis Fields Jr. and Ed Polite Jr. each scored 13 points as the Highlanders beat LIU Brooklyn, 71-61 in an opening-round game at Dayton, Ohio. Courtney Stockard returned from a hamstring injury and scored 26 points to help the Bonnies get their first NCAA Tournament win in 48 years, 65-58 against UCLA.

NCAA

First Four

EAST at University of Dayton Arena

Final Radford 71 LIU Brooklyn 61

Final St. Bonaventure 65 UCLA 58

NIT

Round 1

at Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 66 N. Kentucky 58

at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee 91 Vermont 64

at Waco, Texas

Baylor 80 Wagner 59

at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

W. Kentucky 79 Boston College 62

at Los Angeles, Calif.

Southern Cal 103 UNC-Asheville 98

at Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma St. 80 Florida Gulf Coast 68

at Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 99 Rider 86

at South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame 84 Hampton 63

at Moraga, Calif.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89 SE Louisiana 45

INTERLEAGUE

Final Toronto 13 Atlanta 6

Final Philadelphia 6 Tampa Bay 3

Final Houston 6 N-Y Mets 1

Final Milwaukee 4 Texas 3

Final Colorado 8 Seattle 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 Minnesota 5

Final Detroit 2 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Oakland 9 Kansas City 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 11 Miami 4

Final San Diego 7 Chi Cubs 5

Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 4

Final Chi Cubs 2 San Francisco 1