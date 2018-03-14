Possible bonds and construction with USD 428 has area construction business looking for work

The amount of debt the Great Bend school district has is on pace to be paid off by September. How long will the district remain debt free? Who knows. USD 428 hired SJCF Architects last year to develop a master plan for future projects. While the district is not rushing into major construction and issuing new school bonds, they are getting a feel for possible changes.

Potentially sensing possible projects in future, Wiens & Company President Sid Wiens wanted to reintroduce himself to the USD 428 Board of Education at Monday’s meeting.

The construction company based in Hutchinson has handled several projects for the Great Bend school district in the past including the renovation to Great Bend High School in the early 2000s, the stage area of the High School, and the Fieldhouse improvements.

SJCF and district staff are still working with several steering committees in an attempt to determine the district’s needs.