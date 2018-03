MARCH 14, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LTZ LOADED, CHINA CABINET. 797-0059

FOR SALE: 2 LADDERS, HP PRINTER W/EXTRAS, 2 FLIP PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1997 POLARIS 4X4 4WD 500 4 WHEELER (PRATT) 450-7934

FOR SALE: 7′ CHISEL, 7′ DRAG DISK, 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE. 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: 3 5 GALLON BUCKETS OF RUST OLEUM NAVAJO RED PAINT. 639-1770

FOR SALE: CAST IRON SKILLETS, IGLOO & COLEMAN COOLERS. 797-2828

FOR SALE: 2 B&D STRING TRIMMERS W/EXTRAS, 13′ TRUCK BED W/HOIST, 5TH WHEEL TRAILER. 257-8900

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY TRUCK 4WD, 2003 CHEVY TAHOE, 2001 ARCTIC CAT 4 WHEELER. 617-8267

FOR SALE: 24X22 LARGE GREEN HOUSE W/EXTRAS, RANCH KING RIDING MOWER 42″. 785-731-1127

WANTED: 60″ 0 TURN MOWER. 282-1480

FOR SALE: 20# BRASS FOR RELOADING. 562-7842

FOR SALE: NEW HOLLAND 269 BALER, NEW HOLLAND HAY RAKE MODEL 56, GRAIN BOX 13′ W/EXTRAS. 285-5152

FOR SALE: 2 UTILITY TRAILERS. (PU BED W/TOPPER & TOOL BOX). 793-8159 OR 793-2291

WANTED: STACK MOVER 30 OR 60 546-3936

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER W/UPDATES, HONDA 300 4 WHEELER W/PADDLE TIRES, CURIO CABINET. 786-5255

FOR SALE: POWER CRAFT METAL CUTTING LATHE, 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA W/EXTRAS. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 255/60/16 617-1605

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN MOWER 20HP 20″ W/EXTRAS. 639-1687

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS, 1981 SUZUKI 1100 STREET BIKE, EMERGENCY LIGHT BAR. 785-658-5149

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IS OFFERING DIGITAL COUPONS. AS AN INTRODUCTORY OFFER WE WILL GIVE YOU $5.00 OFF ANY ORDER OVER $25.00. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS DOWNLOAD OUR APP, “TOWN & COUNTRY KANSAS” ON YOUR CELL PHONE AND START RECEIVING SAVINGS AND BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEEKLY AD THAT’S ALSO IN THE APP. TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IN HOISINGTON.

FOR SALE: GEORGE FORMAN INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL W/PEDESTAL. THE GRILL WAS USED ONLY ONCE. THE ASKING PRICE IS $50.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 617-7389 IF NO ANSWER PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE.

FOR SALE: SMALL PICKUP BED TRAILER/TOPPER $300.00 OBO, JOHN DEERE WEED EATER $75.00 OBO, JOHN DEERE CHAIN SAW $100.00 OBO, ALSO, 2 JOHN DEERE SELF PROPELLED MOWERS, JOHN DEERE ZERO TURN MOWER W/48” CUT, 27 HP, 6 SETS OF BLADES AND EXTRA OIL AND AIR FILTERS $3200.00 OBO. THE CELL PHONE NUMBER FOR THESES ITEMS IS: 785-483-1722 OR 785-387-2519

