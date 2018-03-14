Kan. teen runaway jailed after crash in stolen SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen suspect on theft charges after a crash.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a suspicious black Dodge Durango in the 3500 Block of East Munger in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Cessna and Roosevelt.

The driver refused to stop, accelerated and fled from police. The Durango rear-ended a Toyota driven by a 63-year-old man at the intersection of Alpine and El Rancho.

The crash caused the Toyota to flip. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed the 17-year-old driver of the Durango was an active runaway, according to Davidson. He was driving a stolen vehicle. The teen was booked into juvenile detention for flee and elude and two counts of aggravated battery and felony theft. A 21-year-old passenger in the Durango was not injured. Davidson did not release the name of the drivers.