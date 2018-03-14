Gov. issues disaster declaration as wildfire burns in Rice Co.

RICE COUNTY – Fire crews from several departments are working a large wildfire in Rice County. It is reported to be south and east of Lyons.

Rice County Emergency Communications asked residents to stay away from the areas of Ave Q between 31st Rd & 22nd Road and south to Avenue V between 31st Road & 22nd Road.

In addition, Plum Steet was closed north of Avenue V and Avenue V is closed west of Plum Street.

The smoke from the fires could be seen in Hutchinson.

Gov. Jeff Colyer, M.D., has issued a disaster declaration for wildland fires currently burning in Rice County. County officials say they have exhausted all mutual aid resources and requested assistance from the Kansas National Guard with fire suppression efforts.