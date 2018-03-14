Future of Great Bend Hotel remains a mystery

For over a year now, signs at the Great Bend Hotel and Convention Center on 10th Street say that it is closed for remodeling. Meanwhile, what used to be one of the nicest motels in the city, continues to crumble and is becoming an eyesore along Great Bend’s busiest street. No one knows exactly what the status of the motel is including the city of Great Bend. City Attorney Bob Suelter says there hasn’t been any contact with the current owners for over a year now.

Bob Suelter Audio

Suelter admits that the deteriorating building is not a good look for the city but says at least at this point, their hands are tied.

Bob Suelter Audio

The motel was first opened in the early 70’s and thrived during the oil boom of the late 70’s and early 80’s. A Convention Center was later built next door, a facility that is now owned and operated by the city of Great Bend.