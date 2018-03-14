Even before the burn ban, Cheyenne Bottoms studies their large burns carefully

While a burn ban is currently in effect for Barton County, the staff at Cheyenne Bottoms strategically plans their prescribed burns at the wetlands.

In early February, the staff arranged a fire over Pool 5 to burn cattail weeds. The fire burned over 1,400 acres to contain the weeds.

Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner says the staff prepares safety precautions before controlled fires, mainly making sure their firebreaks, or fire guards, are in good shape.

Jason Wagner Audio

The firebreaks help contain the fire with methods of soil, paved roads, elevation changes, cleared paths, or green vegetation.

Wagner says there were nine workers on hand the week they lit the fire to burn the weeds, and the staff started preparing for the fire in October. Local residents or anyone driving by the land northeast of Great Bend might have been concerned from the large amount of smoke, but Wagner assures citizens it was under control and warns them to stay away when the burns are taking place.

Jason Wagner Audio

The February burn was the third attempt by Cheyenne Bottoms staff to get the fire to light.

Even without a burn ban, Cheyenne Bottoms has to call dispatch when they want to conduct a large burn. Based on weather forecasts, if the wind is blowing over 15 miles per hour, the wetlands staff is unable to start any fire.