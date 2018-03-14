Cop Shop (3/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Daily Incident Log

(3/13)

5:04 AM – THEFT reported at 3610 Railroad Ave in Great Bend.

5:33 AM – NON-INJURY ACCIDENT reported at 2301 10th Street, Great Bend.

7:25 AM – NON-INJURY ACCIDENT reported at W K4 Hwy and MM 113, Hoisington.

10:35 AM – FRAUD reported at 25 NW 50 Ave, Great Bend. Wanted to report a phone scam.

6:18 PM – FIRE reported at 417 SW 10 Ave, Great Bend. Unauthorized burn. Two citations issued.

(3/14)

1:33 AM – CATTLE OUT at 1700 Block of NW 130 Ave, Barton County.

Great Bend Police Department Daily Incident Log

(3/13)

5:33 AM – NON-INJURY ACCIDENT Reports a semi with a box trailer hitting a parked vehicle at 2301 10th Street, Great Bend.

7:19 AM – BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS – Reports someone entering the building and taking items at 701 Adams St, Great Bend.

8:15 AM – THEFT reported at 2400 10th St, Great Bend. Reports items taken from vehicle.

8:49 AM – ALARM reported at 2112 10th Street.

10:03 AM – NON INJURY ACCIDENT reported at 4107 10th St, Great Bend. Hit and run case made.

11:57 AM – BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS reported at 708 Jefferson St, Great Bend.

12:51 PM – FRAUD reported at 1811 Main Street, Great Bend. Theft case made.

12:54 PM – BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS reported at 2920 10th St Great Bend.

1:57 PM – FRAUD reported at 1623 Main Street, Great Bend. Theft case made.

2:10 PM – FIRE at 3625 23rd Street, Great Bend. Illegal burning, case made.

2:22 PM – NON INJURY ACCIDENT reported at 3503 10th Street.

3:12 PM – FRAUD reported at 1623 Main Street, Great Bend. Theft case made.

7:13 PM – FOUND PROPERTY at 2812 Forest Ave, Great Bend. No case. It was a needle. It was disposed of.