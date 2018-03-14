Burglary suspect jailed after manhunt in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY—A 34 year-old Iowa man was arrested Tuesday in Russell County following a manhunt.

According to the press release from the Russell County Sheriff, Juan Dedios Rodriguez, 34, Estherville, Iowa, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 281 and Walters Road.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday a business in Russell contacted Russell County dispatch about a man who allegedly attempted to steal on of the company’s vehicles. According to the press release a Hispanic male left in a White Cadillac with a black ragtop.

Law enforcement officials began searching the area and just before 3 p.m. the car was located in the area of U.S. 281 and Walters Rd., according to the press release.

Approximately two hours later the suspect, Rodriguez was located in that same area and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Russell County jail on suspicion of attempted burglary and attempted theft.